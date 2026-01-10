CP NewsAlert: Calgary officials aiming to ease water restrictions by early next week

Canada News

Calgary officials aiming to ease water restrictions by early next week

Photo: City of Calgary Crews work on repairing the water main break along 16 Ave. N.W., in Calgary, in this handout photo released by the City of Calgary on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Officials in Calgary say they are aiming to ease restrictions on water use by early next week.

Michael Thompson, Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services, says a water main break has been repaired and work to fill the replacement pipe with enough water to fill nine Olympic-sized swimming pools is underway.

But he says there is no guarantee crews will not find another break in the pipe before the easing of water restrictions begins.

The city says after the snow melts in the spring, water use restrictions are set to return while crews do additional reenforcement work on the pipe.

Officials have been pleading with Calgarians to take shorter showers and flush their toilets less so water is available for emergency services such as firefighting since the water ruptured last week for the second time in about two years.