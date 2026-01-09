Canada News

Lula suggests Carney visiting Brazil in April, condemns U.S. actions in Venezuela

Brazil invites Carney down

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted an invitation to visit Brazil in April.

In a social media post, Lula said he spoke with Carney Thursday afternoon. In addition to the travel invitation, Lula said both leaders condemned the United States' use of force in Venezuela and called for reform to global governance institutions.

"We exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela and its implications for the region. We condemned the use of force without support in the United Nations Charter and international law and agreed on the need for reform of global governance institutions," Lula said.

A readout from the Prime Minister's Office says the two leaders discussed Venezuela and committed to a "Venezuelan-led transition process that respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people."

The PMO readout says Carney and Lula discussed "the necessity" for all parties to uphold international law and the principles of sovereignty — but it doesn't refer directly to the United States' capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

In an early morning military operation last Saturday in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, U.S. forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were transported to New York, where they have pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that American oversight of Venezuela could last for years.

The PMO readout also does not mention any plans for Carney to visit Brazil in April.

In an emailed response, a PMO spokesperson referred to the readout of the call and Carney's past comments on Venezuela but did not indicate whether Carney is planning to visit Brazil in April.

In June, Lula said Carney had accepted an invitation to attend the annual UN climate talks that were taking place in Belem, a port city in northern Brazil. However Carney did not end up going to COP30.