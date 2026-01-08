Canada News

Calls for caution as Carney prepares to meet Xi amid new global political order

Carney prepares to meet Xi

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping gesture toward their seats at the start of a meeting in Gyeongju on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

Former Hong Kong pro-democracy legislator Albert Chan Wai-yip is a longtime critic of China, who has accused its government of "crimes against humanity" after a crackdown on dissent in the Chinese special administrative region.

But Chan said it is time for Canadians to look east again, as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares for a trip to China where he will meet President Xi Jinping next week.

Chan, who was a member of Hong Kong's legislature for more than 20 years before moving to Vancouver, said Carney should approach the meeting "cautiously."

He said Canada faces a new reality.

"The world political order is different now compared with nine years ago," he said, referring to the last visit to China by a Canadian prime minister when Justin Trudeau travelled there in 2017.

"The Americans (are) not a reliable ally anymore, with President Trump saying Canada is going to be the 51st state. We cannot rely on the U.S., so we have to open up a new relationship and new market for Canada."

However, Chan said Canada should not lose sight of human rights issues, such as the jailing of pro-democracy dissidents in Hong Kong, in the pursuit of new trade relationships — despite the importance of creating a "meaningful dialogue" with Beijing.

Carney's prime ministerial visit will be the first since the arrest of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in 2018. Relations with Beijing plunged to new depths as China jailed Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for almost three years in a move widely seen as retaliation.

The visit will run from Jan. 13 to 17 and will build on the first meeting between Carney and Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea on Oct. 31.

Human rights activist Thekla Lit, another critic of China's ruling Communist party, said she worried that human rights could become a "footnote" in the Carney-Xi meeting.

Lit, speaking on behalf of the Chinese Canadian Concern Group about the Chinese Communist Party’s Human Rights Violations, said she was alarmed that Carney had decided to reopen the relationship.

"Every time we prioritize our short-term trade over standing up for our values, the CCP — the Chinese Communist Party — has used the leverage to hurt us later," said Lit, who is also based in Vancouver.

"So, economic resilience comes from trading with partners who respect the rule of law, not from becoming dependent on the regime that uses its market as a weapon of coercion."

Canada and China have had a frayed trade relationship in recent years, with Ottawa imposing a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25-per-cent tax on steel and aluminum imports.

China has responded with a 100-per-cent tariff on agricultural products such as canola and peas, along with a 25-per-cent levy on pork and seafood.

Chan said he understood the plight of agricultural producers in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, adding that direct talks between leaders are important because their personal relationship can be the backbone to further diplomacy.

"The Canadian economy definitely needs a new market," he said. "But we have to approach this very cautiously. We should not kowtow or bow to Chinese political pressure.

"Remember the two Michaels situation," Chan said, referring to Kovrig and Spavor's arrests. "Canada (stood) firm for years against Communist China's political pressure and still survived. … Although Canada is in an extremely difficult position now, we have to be cautious."

Lit said the talks come at a time when Beijing has increased repression of China's religious leaders, while members of the overseas diaspora are "harassed by state-backed proxies."

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has said that China seeks to stifle criticism and manipulate Canadian communities, and that fear of "state-backed or state-linked retribution" in Canada or against loved ones in China can force individuals to submit to foreign interference.

Lit said it was crucial that Carney "openly" discuss issues of foreign interference and human rights with Xi.

"Quiet diplomacy has failed for a decade, and we need public accountability," Lit said.