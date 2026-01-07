Canada News

Feds say 25 banned guns were collected and destroyed in buyback pilot program

Tepid response to buyback

Photo: The Canadian Press A restricted gun licence holder holds an AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C., on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The federal government says 25 banned firearms were collected and destroyed during a six-week trial run of its buyback program last fall.

Public Safety Canada says the pilot project, which took place in Nova Scotia, showed that clearer and more timely instructions are required to ensure the participation of firearm owners.

The department released a brief "lessons learned" report on the pilot effort late today.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of guns on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

The federal government says the national buyback program, to be opened in coming weeks, will provide owners fair compensation for their outlawed firearms.

Ottawa has budgeted more than $700 million for the buyback.