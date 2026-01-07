Canada News

Carney heads to China next week for first visit by a prime minister in eight years

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of a meeting in Gyeongju on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China next week to talk trade, energy, agriculture and international security.

The Prime Minister's Office would not yet confirm if Carney will meet face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.

Carney is scheduled to depart for China on Jan. 13 and leave the country on Jan. 17.

Relations between Canada and China have been tense in recent years, with Canada imposing 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25 per cent import tax on steel and aluminum.

China responded by hitting Canada with a 100 per cent tariff various agricultural products including canola oil and peas, plus a 25 per cent levy on pork and seafood products.

Carney and Xi met on Oct. 31 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea, the first official meeting between the leaders of Canada and China since 2017.