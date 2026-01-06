Canada News

Canada co-signs pact to help secure Ukraine after peace deal

Canada signs Ukraine pact

Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Nadia Burger, lower left, deputy ambassador, Canadian Embassy as he disembarks the government plane as he arrives at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Canada and Ukraine's other allies in the "coalition of the willing" signed a statement today pledging help to secure Ukraine from further Russian invasions if there is a viable peace deal.

Prime Minister Mark Carney wrapped up a brief trip to Paris Tuesday by promising Canada's support for Ukraine alongside more than 30 countries in the coalition.

The proposed security agreement would see a multinational force of troops sent to aid Ukraine after a ceasefire takes place, and offers a promise to support the war-torn country if Russia invades again.

While that effort would be led by Europe, the agreement says non-European members would also contribute alongside proposed support from the United States.

Carney told reporters earlier in the day that while his government's push to build up the military will help Canada play a role in securing Ukraine after the war, putting Canadian troops on the ground is just a "possibility" at this stage.

The Paris declaration also commits to a U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring system aided by coalition members, long-term military support for Ukraine's armed forces and a binding plan to support Ukraine if Russia breaks a ceasefire deal.