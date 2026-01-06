Canada News

Nova Scotia child attacked by three dogs has died, school officials say

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia school officials say a Grade 8 student attacked by three large dogs on Saturday has died.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education says the loss of the Shelburne Regional High School student will be felt widely and that supports are in place at the school.

Those supports include services from psychologists and counsellors.

RCMP said on Monday that three "large-breed" dogs had attacked a youth on Upper Sandy Cove Road in the community of Welshtown as the youth rode past on a bicycle.

The child was flown to Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.