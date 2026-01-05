Canada News

Ford vows to remove Crown Royal from LCBO to protest plant closure

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford empties a Crown Royal bottle of whisky at a press conference in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. Ford criticized the popular whisky's parent company, Diageo, for their plan to close one of their Ontario bottling plants in the coming months.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will definitely follow through on a threat to remove Crown Royal whisky from liquor store shelves as soon as a Windsor-area bottling plant closes next month.

Ford first put parent company Diageo in his crosshairs at a memorable press conference this fall when he slowly poured out a bottle of Crown Royal to protest the company's decision to close its Amherstburg plant.

Diageo is shifting some bottling volume to the United States in a move that will affect about 200 jobs.

The company also has bottling and distillation facilities in Manitoba and Quebec, but Ford says he predicts those facilities will also be shuttered in favour of production in Alabama.

Diageo said in the fall that its Crown Royal products will continue to be mashed, distilled and aged at its Canadian facilities.

Ford says he "can't wait" to take Crown Royal out of Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores.