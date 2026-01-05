Canada News

Two dead, one injured in Cornwall, Ont., shooting: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police say two people are dead and another has been seriously injured after a shooting in Cornwall, Ont.

Police say officers were called to a shooting on Saturday in the border city southeast of Ottawa.

They say two people died at the scene and a third person was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say all three people were known to each other.

A police news release on Sunday did not say who was responsible for the shooting or mention a suspect.

Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and there was no ongoing risk to public safety.