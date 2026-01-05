Canada News
Two dead, one injured in Cornwall, Ont., shooting: police
2 dead in shooting: police
Photo: The Canadian Press
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Police say two people are dead and another has been seriously injured after a shooting in Cornwall, Ont.
Police say officers were called to a shooting on Saturday in the border city southeast of Ottawa.
They say two people died at the scene and a third person was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say all three people were known to each other.
A police news release on Sunday did not say who was responsible for the shooting or mention a suspect.
Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and there was no ongoing risk to public safety.
More Canada News
RECENT STORIES
- Water situation improvesCalgary - 8:21 am
- Lowest sales in 20 years Metro Vancouver - 8:10 am
- Ode to ice carved in ChinaChina - 7:40 am
- 2 dead in shooting: policeOntario - 7:39 am
- Canadian oil stocks down Canada - 7:38 am
© 2026 Castanet.net