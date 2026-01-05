Canada News

Man killed in shooting at Toronto bus terminal, suspect in custody: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police say one man is dead after shots were fired on a bus near one of the city's busiest shopping malls.

Officers were called late Sunday to the Yorkdale GO bus terminal, adjacent to the Yorkdale Shopping Mall in North York.

Police say one man had been shot and later died of his injuries.

Spokesperson Laurie McCann says one man has been arrested and that further details will come later.

A statement from MetroLynx, which operates GO Transit, says passengers and staff were safely taken off the bus.

They say the station was expected to remain closed for the rest of Sunday, but that GO buses will be servicing Yorkdale GO from the TTC street stop.