Mexico condemns U.S. military action in Venezuela, protesters call for Ottawa support

Protesting Trump's actions

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian walks past a mural of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

As countries around the world condemn the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States, protesters in Ottawa are calling for the federal government to support the right to self-determination for the Venezuelan people and for the U.S. to back away.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the U.S. embassy steps away from Parliament Hill to denounce President Donald Trump's actions in the country that extracted Maduro and his wife from their home in a military base in Caracas this weekend.

The whirlwind military operation saw multiple explosions ring out as low-flying aircraft swept through the nation's capital.

Emmanuel Galleguillos-Cote, a protester outside the embassy, says the military action is just the latest chapter in a story of the U.S. treating Latin America "like its own backyard" to develop resources.

Protesters chanted in support of Maduro, who they say should be supported by Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Six countries, including Mexico and Spain, issued a statement today condemning the U.S.'s actions, saying it sets a dangerous precedent for peace and regional security.