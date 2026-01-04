Canada News

Man dead following fire in Quebec City apartment building

Photo: The Canadian Press A Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) vehicle seen in Quebec City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

A fire broke out on Saturday in an apartment building in the Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood of Quebec City, leaving one person dead.

Authorities were called to the scene on Saint-Mathias Street late in the afternoon and confirmed the fire.

According to a spokesperson for the Quebec City Police Department, life-saving efforts were performed on an individual, who was taken into the care of emergency medical services.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities declared the fire under control around 7:40 p.m.

Police investigators and the forensic identification unit, in conjunction with the fire department, are investigating the cause of the fire.