Canada News

N.L. east coast bracing for 'hazardous' conditions as high winds and snow expected

Snow and strong winds

Photo: The Canadian Press Water Street in downtown St. John's was quiet on Friday, March 8, 2024 after a storm.

Much of Newfoundland's northern and eastern region is under a weather warning Sunday and overnight into Monday.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is expected to bring snow and strong winds to the St. John's area and through the Avalon Peninsula.

The island could see 15 to 30 centimetres of snow overnight, with northerly winds up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The highest snowfall is expected in the eastern Avalon Peninsula.

The weather agency says conditions will be "hazardous" and cautions people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Environment Canada says the low pressure system could stick around until Monday afternoon.