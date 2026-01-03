Canada News

Canada calls on 'all parties' to respect international law after Maduro's capture

'Respect international law'

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand responds to a question during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Canada's Foreign Affairs minister says the government is calling on "all parties" to respect international law after a shocking U.S. military operation overnight in Venezuela that saw the capture of the country's president.

U.S. military forces extracted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from Caracas early Saturday morning and flew them out of the nation's capital.

They are set to appear at an indictment in New York where U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says they will face several drug-related charges after Maduro and other Venezuelan officials were indicted on "narcoterrorism" conspiracy charges.

It's not immediately clear what the legal authority is for the Saturday attack on Maduro and Flores.

In a statement posted to social media, Anita Anand says Canada has refused to recognize the legitimacy of the Maduro regime and has opposed its oppression of Venezuelans since 2019, when Canada closed its embassy in the South American country.

She says the government is calling on all parties to "respect international law" as the situation unfolds and that Canada "stand(s) by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society."

Anand says Canada is ready to help Canadians in need through consular officials and its embassy in Bogota, Colombia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2026.