Giraffe dies after being caught in opening habitat door at Toronto Zoo

Kiko, a male Masai giraffe

The Toronto Zoo says a 13-year-old giraffe has died after getting caught in an opening door to his behind-the-scenes habitat.

A post on the zoo's Facebook page says Kiko, the male Masai giraffe, was being given access to an additional area of his habitat on Thursday when he began exploring the space and became caught.

The zoo says staff immediately responded, but Kiko panicked and sustained injuries that, due to the unique anatomy of his species, proved fatal.

The statement says Masai giraffes have delicate heads and a six-foot neck "capable of moving forward, backward, up, down, and side-to-side, allowing their head position to shift quickly."

The giraffe's body has been sent to the University of Guelph for a full postmortem, and the zoo says its health and safety services team is investigating.

It says the number of Masai giraffes have dropped to just over 43,000 and in 2018 they were listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"While this appears to be a very tragic and unfortunate incident, as an accredited zoo, we will share the findings once the full investigation has concluded," the statement says.

"We are committed to learning from this tragedy and sharing any findings with our broader community, and we are determined to learn from this tragedy to prevent anything like it from occurring again."