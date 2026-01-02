Canada News

Peace by Chocolate and NuttyHero products added to pistachio recall due to salmonella

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling more pistachio-containing products as part of an ongoing salmonella investigation. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa is shown on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added several Peace by Chocolate and NuttyHero products to its ongoing recall of pistachios possibly contaminated with salmonella.

The latest recall published Friday includes Peace by Chocolate bars and assorted chocolates sold across Canada.

They may have been sold individually or as part of a variety pack.

The affected products include Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio and Kunafa Bar, The Peace Maker Specialty Bars, Trans Canada Trail — Peace Seeker, the Classic Box, the Proudly Canadian box and assorted filled chocolates.

Some of the Peace by Chocolate products appear to be custom labelled for companies, including TD, Dexterra -- First Onsite Property Restoration and Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

The food inspection agency also added NuttyHero nut and seed butters — including maple cinnamon, coconut crunch and chocolate bliss flavours — to the recall list on Friday.

Hundreds of pistachios and pistachio-containing products have been recalled in Canada in recent months.

People who think they might have recalled products should throw them out and contact a health-care provider if they have become sick.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you ill.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune symptoms are especially at risk of serious illness.

The complete list of recalled products can be found online.