Police investigating after 10-year-old child found dead inside Barrie, Ont., home
Child found dead in home
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Barrie Police Service cruiser is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
Police in Barrie, Ont., are investigating after a child was found dead inside a home in the city's south end.
Police say they responded to a call for a well-being check at a house on Bayview Avenue near Little Avenue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
They say a 10-year-old child was found dead in the home.
Police say the child's mother, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she remains.
Barrie police say their crime unit has taken over the investigation.
They say there is no risk to public safety.
