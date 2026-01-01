276249
Canada News  

Police investigating after 10-year-old child found dead inside Barrie, Ont., home

The Canadian Press - Jan 1, 2026 / 8:40 am | Story: 591972
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Barrie Police Service cruiser is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.  

Police in Barrie, Ont., are investigating after a child was found dead inside a home in the city's south end.

Police say they responded to a call for a well-being check at a house on Bayview Avenue near Little Avenue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say a 10-year-old child was found dead in the home.

Police say the child's mother, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she remains.

Barrie police say their crime unit has taken over the investigation.

They say there is no risk to public safety.

 

