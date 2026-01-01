Canada News

Toronto Police make sexual assault and confinement arrest in city's west end

NYE sexual assault

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa.

A man is facing more than a dozen charges including sexual assault and forcible confinement after Toronto police say three people were attacked on New Year's Eve and there may be more victims.

A statement says officers were called to investigate a robbery and a break-and-enter in the Dundas Street West and Kipling Avenue area.

Police allege a man approached the first victim and sexually assaulted her before taking her cellphone and fleeing.

They say he then followed another victim into a nearby condo building, forced his way into her unit, assaulted her, and sexually assaulted a third victim in the unit.

A 32-year-old man is facing a string of charges and is expected to appear in court on New Year's Day.

Investigators say they believe that there may be more victims.