Two dead, one injured in head-on collision near Brockville, Ont.

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

The Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Brockville, Ont.

A statement says the collision happened on County Road 29 near New Dublin Road on Wednesday shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police say the two drivers, a 66-year-old woman from Smiths Falls, and a 66-year-old man from Markham, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the only passenger involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They say a team, including collision investigators and a reconstructionist, are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.