Canada News
Two dead, one injured in head-on collision near Brockville, Ont.
Two dead, one injured
Photo: The Canadian Press
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
The Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Brockville, Ont.
A statement says the collision happened on County Road 29 near New Dublin Road on Wednesday shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Police say the two drivers, a 66-year-old woman from Smiths Falls, and a 66-year-old man from Markham, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the only passenger involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
They say a team, including collision investigators and a reconstructionist, are helping with the investigation.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.
More Canada News
RECENT STORIES
- Two dead, one injuredCanada - 6:00 pm
- Kids celebrate the new yearKamloops - 6:00 pm
- RV goes up in flamesKelowna - 5:24 pm
- Blind pup needs your helpBC - 5:00 pm
- Property assessments are outBC - 4:15 pm
© 2025 Castanet.net