274695
276237
Canada News  

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

CRA says it's owed $10B

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press - Dec 31, 2025 / 9:35 am | Story: 591830
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) headquarters is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) headquarters is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits.

Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, says that as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID benefits to Canadians, including $45.3 billion for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the financial support program known as CERB.

Ioussoupova says the CRA began sending recovery letters to individuals with debts related to COVID-19 benefits in 2023.

Those debts, she says, arose from overpayments or from individuals who received benefits without being eligible.

Ioussoupova says that as of Nov. 30, close to 1.4 million people have repaid approximately $3.3 billion in debts related to individual COVID-19 benefits.

Ioussoupova says the CRA takes "firm and responsible" measures against those who seek to avoid paying outstanding amounts and "may take legal action to recover the debt."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (7)


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
270238
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
274568


TheTango.net
Mid-Week Memes- December 31, 2025

Mid-Week Memes- December 31, 2025

Galleries | December 31, 2025
The Tango

Surfing the waves

Must Watch | December 31, 2025
The Tango

Stolen trash can

Must Watch | December 31, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- December 31, 2025

Daily Dose | December 31, 2025
The Tango

Denise Richards evicted from home

Showbiz | December 31, 2025

274099
281208