Human remains found in community east of North Bay, Ont., police say
Photo: The Canadian Press
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after they say human remains were found in a community east of North Bay, Ont.
OPP say they were called Sunday morning to an area in Head, Clara and Maria Township after the remains were discovered.
They say the remains have since been identified as those of 26-year-old Hakeem Muhikira of Ottawa.
Police say preliminary information suggests there isn't a broader threat to the public.
They say there will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
