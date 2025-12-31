Canada News

Three men charged with murder after fatal shooting in Brampton, Ont.: Peel police

3 charged in Ont. murder

Photo: The Canadian Press A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Police in Peel Region say three men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting at a plaza in Brampton, Ont., earlier this month.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near Shoppers World on Main Street around 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.

They allege a 25-year-old man was driving out of the plaza when the suspects approached his car and opened fire.

Police say officers found the victim shot inside his vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say two 20-year-old men from Brampton and a 25-year-old man from Toronto have each been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say investigators believe it was an isolated incident and they are not looking for additional suspects at this time.