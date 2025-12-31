Canada News

'There is a presence': Residents recall spooky encounters in Drinkwater

Photo: Photo by: Aaron Walker (Colour adjusted for presentation) Built in 1904, the Willett on Wenzel house in Drinkwater, Sask., is the setting for homeowner Don Lammle’s ghostly encounter.

Ask around about the old “Willett on Wenzel” house in Drinkwater, and you’ll hear more than one ghost story — and more than one version of who, or what, might still be there.

After a recent Halloween feature in the Moose Jaw Express shared current owner Don Lammle’s account of strange tobacco smells and a lingering spirit, members of the Hagley family reached out, not to dispute that something is in the house, but to add their own memories to the story.

For them, the mystery was never about whether a presence existed — it was about who it might be.

“There was a presence in the house, there really was. I witnessed it myself,” one family member said. “It wasn’t dad (John Hagley), because it was around when dad was still alive. It was there way before dad.”

The family lived in the 1904 Edwardian home for decades, first as children shuttling between their farm and Drinkwater for the winters, and later as adults raising their own kids there. Two of them said they experienced something — but those encounters happened while their father, former owner John Hagley, was still very much alive.

One daughter, who requested to remain anonymous, recalled a moment that has stayed with her for years. She was visiting with two small children, staying overnight in her parents’ room.

“In the middle of the night, I’m laying in bed feeding the baby and had a two-year-old beside me in bed. We were visiting mom and dad, and this presence came and was standing (at the doorway). I didn’t turn the lights on,” she said.

“I thought it was mom, and I’m going, ‘Mom, mom,’ kind of whispering. After the third time, I thought, ‘She had to have heard me.’ There was no movement.”

When there was still no response, she hid under the covers with the baby. After a peek around the room, the presence had vanished. The next morning, she asked her mother, Beatrice (Bea) Hagley, if she had come to check on them.

“(Bea) goes, ‘No … I didn’t get up at all last night,’ and so I told her (about what I saw). She goes, ‘Oh, yeah. There he is.’ She used to call this presence ‘Mr. Willett.’”

Bea, she said, believed the presence was linked to earlier owners of the property — long-time residents Dave and Margaret Willett, who built the house in 1904–05 — and not to John.

The family also recalls friends and cousins who described seeing an adult-sized silhouette in doorways and halls, or hearing footsteps on the stairs when no one else was home.

Another family member, Bea and John’s daughter Pat Reilly, said her mother shared only one clear sighting of John after his death, and that Bea herself was cautious about how people might interpret it.

“Mom did tell me about seeing Dad, and Mom is not a flighty person. She actually didn’t even believe in ghosts,” Reilly said.

“She only saw him once that she ever told me about. She was sitting up in bed reading, and she said she didn’t know why, but her eyes were drawn to look at the doorway and she said Dad was standing there.”

That was the only time anyone said they specifically witnessed John’s presence.

For much of the family, the more unsettling part of later ghost stories has not been the idea of a presence, but the idea that people might believe John’s spirit was trapped in the house instead of at peace.

Relatives said they were contacted by friends and neighbours after the Halloween story ran, worried that the implication was that “dad’s haunting that house.”

They also said their memories of John’s smoking habits differ from the version that has since become tied to the haunting. While the family acknowledges John did smoke, they described it as only occasional — him being “not a big enough smoker” to leave any lasting scent — and said they “never, ever experienced that smell” in the house.

They point instead to Dave Willett, who smoked pipes and cigars, as the far more likely source of any old tobacco odour tied to the home’s past.

Despite their recollections, the former residents stressed that their memories are meant to complement, not contradict, Lammle’s account. They credit him with saving the historic home and bringing it new life.

As Reilly put it, “The house really fell into disrepair. Don (Lammle) actually saved it. It was slated, I heard, for demolition … and he’s done a wonderful job of restoring it.”

They said that, as stories about the house continue to be shared, it’s natural that different perspectives will surface, each coloured by time, memory, and who was present in which era.

What they hope is that their version will add a new layer alongside Lammle’s as part of the wider legend of Willett on Wenzel — another chapter in a story that, like the house, refuses to fade away.