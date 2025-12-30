Canada News

Alert lifted, suspects still sought in Saskatchewan First Nation shooting: RCMP

Police hunting for shooter

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties are lifting a dangerous person alert for two suspects wanted in a deadly shooting in a Saskatchewan First Nation.

RCMP says one person was killed in the shooting at Big Island Lake Cree Nation, 392 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, and three others were "injured by gunshot."

Mounties say they have not made any arrests and are still searching for the suspects, but investigators believe there is no longer an imminent risk to public safety.

The alert was issued in the morning, about two hours after the shooting was reported to RCMP.

Mounties had warned residents in an area that stretched from Meadow Lake, Sask., to Bonnyville, Alta., to find a safe location and lock their doors.

RCMP have said that the shooting happened in an outside location in the First Nation and had been contained to one area.