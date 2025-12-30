Iran lists Canada's navy as terrorist organization in response to move by Ottawa
Iran lists navy as terrorists
Tehran has designated Canada's navy as a terrorist organization in response to Ottawa's decision to add an Iranian military branch to its list of extremist groups.
In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Canada's 2024 listing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity contravened international law.
The statement notes that a 2019 Iranian law, passed after the United States designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization, authorizes reciprocal action against countries that follow Washington's lead.
It says Iran considers the Royal Canadian Navy to fall within the scope of this law and, as a result, labels it a terrorist organization.
The Department of National Defence referred an inquiry about the move to Global Affairs Canada, but Global Affairs did not immediately comment.
Canada says Iran has a long history of denying its citizens their human rights and fundamental freedoms, and maintains that Tehran's actions have seriously threatened global peace and security.
More Canada News
- 'Canada not for sale' growsCanada - 3:48 pm
- Burglars hit vegan restaurantKelowna - 3:37 pm
- Police hunting for shooterSaskatchewan - 3:33 pm
- Spray painter pulls a knifeVancouver - 3:19 pm
- Missing teen found deadNorth Vancouver - 3:04 pm