Green Party settles with commission over federal leaders' debate exclusion

Photo: The Canadian Press Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May, right, and Jonathan Pedneault, then her co-leader, speak to supporters as they launch their election campaign in Montreal on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The federal Leaders' Debate Commission says it has settled with the Green Party after the party vowed to challenge its removal from the spring election debates.

The commission rescinded an invitation back in April for Jonathan Pedneault, then co-leader of the Greens, to appear at a pair of leaders' debates in Montreal.

The commission said at the time that it made the decision because the Green Party was not running candidates in the necessary number of ridings.

The Greens were outraged at the decision coming on the morning of the first debate and vowed to take the commission to court over the exclusion.

The commission said in a brief statement Tuesday that it has settled with the party but did not provide any details of the settlement.

Pedneault stepped down as co-leader after failing to secure a seat in the April 28 election.