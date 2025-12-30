276078
Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple die in Dominican Republic

Quebec couple die abroad

The Canadian Press - Dec 30, 2025 / 10:28 am | Story: 591701
Christine Sauve and Alain Noel are shown in an undated family handout photo. Their family says the couple from Gatineau, Que., was found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - (Mandatory Credit)
Photo: The Canadian Press
Christine Sauve and Alain Noel are shown in an undated family handout photo. Their family says the couple from Gatineau, Que., was found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - (Mandatory Credit)

The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones.

Patricia Sauvé says her aunt Christine Sauvé and her uncle Alain Noël, both in their 50s, were found by their son in the bedroom of their home in the Caribbean country.

Sauvé says her aunt had felt dizzy and had gone to the hospital on Christmas Day, but was released with a date for followup testing.

She says her uncle had also mentioned feeling unwell, but both had been healthy enough to FaceTime the family on Christmas Day.

Sauvé says the family is in shock and are mourning the healthy, loving couple from Gatineau, Que., who worked in the family construction business.

She says authorities haven't released a cause of death but have told the family that violence or suicide were not involved in the couple's deaths.

