Canada News

Winter storms set to continue hammering parts of Ontario, Quebec

Storms hammer east

Photo: The Canadian Press Pedestrians walk through a snow storm on Boxing Day in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.

It's gearing up to be another messy day on the roads in parts of Ontario and Quebec as storm fronts continue to pound the area.

A winter storm Monday brought freezing rain, blowing snow and strong winds across Eastern Canada that, at one point, left tens of thousands without power in Ontario.

Environment Canada says some areas northeast of Quebec City and into northern New Brunswick could see between 15 and 40 centimetres of snow along with high winds.

Much of Canada has been blasted with a number of weather systems over the last week, ranging from blizzards and cold snaps to freezing rain.

The weather has caused flight delays and cancellations at airports in Montréal and Halifax.

Meanwhile, a strengthening bomb cyclone is barreling its way across the northern United States, unleashing severe winter weather in the Midwest and aiming at the East Coast.

The wild winter storm was expected to bring strong winds, heavy snow and frigid temperatures to the Great Lakes and Northeast on Tuesday, a day after a bomb cyclone barreled across the northern U.S. and left tens of thousands of customers without power.

The storm that hit parts of the Plains and Great Lakes on Monday brought sharply colder air, strong winds and a mix of snow, ice and rain, leading to treacherous travel. Forecasters said it intensified quickly enough to meet the criteria of a bomb cyclone, a system that strengthens rapidly as pressure drops.

In the U.S., more than 127,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning, more than a third of them in Michigan, according to Poweroutage.us.

As the storm moved into Canada, the National Weather Service predicted more inclement weather conditions for the Eastern U.S, including quick bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds known as snow squalls. Blustery winds were expected to add to the arctic chill, with low temperatures dipping below freezing as far south as the Florida panhandle, the agency said.

-with files from AP