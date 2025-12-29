Canada News

Charges laid after SUV crashes hotel lobby, hits 4 people, pins 6 more in elevator

Drunk crashes through hotel

Photo: Yellowknife Current Events/Facebook Photo posted to social media of crash scene.

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Christmas Eve crash in Yellowknife that saw an SUV smash though a hotel lobby and into an elevator.

Cpl. Josh Seaward of Yellowknife RCMP says four people were struck, but miraculously no one was seriously injured.

RCMP say that just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the SUV crashed the lobby doors of the Explorer Hotel and hit four bystanders before coming to rest against an elevator and trapping people inside the shaft.

Seaward says it took firefighters more than an hour to rescue the six people stuck in the elevator.

The driver, identified by RCMP as a 60-year-old woman from Yellowknife, was arrested on scene on suspicion of impaired driving.

She was later tested on a breathalyzer and reportedly blew breath samples in excess of three times the legal limit.

RCMP say the woman was charged with impaired driving offences, as well as four counts of assault with a weapon and mischief over $5,000 for the damaged caused at the hotel.