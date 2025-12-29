Canada News

Anand affirms Canada's view that Ukraine must control decisions about its sovereignty

Photo: The Canadian Press Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand delivers remarks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she told her Ukrainian counterpart today that decisions about Ukraine's sovereignty must be made by Kyiv itself.

Anand's conversation with Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's foreign minister, followed Canada's recent commitment of an additional $2.5 billion in economic assistance to the country as it fights Russia's invasion.

Anand said in a social media post that she and Sybiha would remain in touch.

In his own post, Sybiha said he briefed Anand on developments toward a peace agreement with Moscow, a high-level weekend meeting with the United States in Florida and the consequences of Russia's latest attack.

Sybiha said he and Anand discussed future security guarantees for Ukraine and ways to strengthen co-operation among peace efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday at a Halifax-area airport before heading to Florida for the latest talks on a possible peace agreement.