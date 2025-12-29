Canada News
Elderly man dies after fire in Toronto retirement home: police
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Toronto police say an elderly man has died after a fire at a retirement home in the city's north end.
Police say they responded to the fire last night shortly before 10:30 p.m.
They say a man in his 80s was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The fire department says in a social media post that the fire occurred at a retirement residence on Finch Avenue West.
No other injuries were reported.
Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
