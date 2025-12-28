Canada News

Bouts of freezing rain and blowing snow headed for Atlantic region Monday morning

Freezing rain, blowing snow

Photo: The Canadian Press Ice is shown on the side mirror of a car in Montreal, Sunday March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Bouts of freezing rain and blowing snow are headed for Atlantic Canada Monday, with much of the region under a special weather warning.

Environment Canada has much of Nova Scotia and parts of southern New Brunswick under a yellow weather warning, meaning a short period of intense weather is expected.

Up to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected for the area, starting Monday morning and continuing into the evening.

The northern part of New Brunswick and all of Prince Edward Island are under a weather warning, with freezing rain a possibility in those areas too.

Southwestern Newfoundland is also under a yellow weather warning for blowing snow, from Channel-Port aux Basques, along the Burgeo Highway, and up through Piccadilly Head.

An additional five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in those areas, with winds gusting to 90 kilometres an hour, making for poor visibility.