Hours-long police standoff in southern Ontario leads to arrest of 39-year-old man

The Canadian Press - Dec 28, 2025 / 5:59 am | Story: 591398
Photo: The Canadian Press
A man in southern Ontario has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with provincial police.

Officers say they were called Saturday to a home in Brant County, west of Hamilton, regarding a health concern.

When they arrived, officers knocked on the door of the home, but didn't get a response.

Police say officers eventually reached the 39-year-old homeowner by phone but were told to leave, saying he had firearms and "was prepared to use them."

A public advisory was issued, which told residents to stay in their homes, and area roads were closed.

After hours of negotiations, police say tactical officers entered the home early Sunday and arrested the man, who was examined and held for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.

