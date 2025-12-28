Canada News

Toronto man accused of sex assault at massage clinic faces second charge

Masseuse charged again

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A Toronto man accused of sexual assault has been charged with a second case that police say dates back to seven years ago.

Toronto Police say the latest charge is for an alleged offence that took place in November 2018.

Officers say the complainant was allegedly assaulted after going to a massage clinic in the Etobicoke area.

The 66-year-old accused was first charged in July for a similar offence.

In a news release late Saturday, police say they are concerned more people may have been assaulted and are asking those with information to come forward.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court Feb. 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.