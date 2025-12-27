Canada News

Alberta government orders review after man dies in ER while waiting for a doctor

ER death under review

Photo: The Canadian Press Prashanth Sreekumar, 44, shown in this undated handout photo with his wife and three children.

The Alberta government has ordered a review after a 44-year-old man died of an apparent cardiac arrest while waiting in an emergency department in Edmonton last week.

Minister of hospital and surgical health services Matt Jones, in a social media post, says he has directed Acute Care Alberta and Covenant Health to jointly review the circumstances and factors leading to the death of Prashanth Sreekumar at Grey Nuns Community Hospital last Monday.

Sreekumar, who was experiencing chest pain, died after allegedly waiting nearly eight hours to see a doctor at the ER.

Acute Care Alberta, a new provincial health agency, says it will participate in the review and implement any recommendations, and it says the office of the chief medical examiner has begun an independent investigation.

A family friend has set up a fundraiser for Sreekumar's family — three children aged three, 10 and 14, and his wife — to support them with ongoing needs.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser, the family has called for a transparent investigation and accountability.