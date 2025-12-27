Canada News

Last surviving Dionne quintuplet, Annette Dionne, has died: Dionne Quints Home Museum

Annette Dionne, one of the Dionne quintuplets, visits the original cabin she was born in, which was relocated to downtown North Bay, Ont., next to the North Bay Museum, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Annette Dionne, the last surviving Dionne quintuplet and a champion of children's rights, has died.

The Dionne Quints Home Museum in North Bay, Ont., says in a social media post that Annette died on Christmas Eve but did not provide further details.

Dionne and her sisters became a global sensation after their birth on May 28, 1934, as they were the first quintuplets known to survive past infancy — but the attention came at a personal cost.

When the quintuplets were just months old during the Depression era, the Ontario government took them away from their parents and put them in a nursery-style exhibition that millions of tourists lined up to observe through one-way glass.

In 1998, the Ontario government apologized to the sisters and issued a $4-million settlement for the years they spent on display.

Dionne told The Canadian Press in a 2019 interview that parents should view childhood as a precious time which shouldn't be exploited for profit.