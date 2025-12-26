Police charge Toronto man with arson, victim in life-threatening condition
Tent set on fire
Toronto police say a person is in life-threatening condition after a man allegedly set a tent on fire while the victim was inside on Friday morning.
The accused, 36-year-old Loewen Wolfe of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with mischief endangering life, arson causing bodily harm, arson disregarding human life, arson damaging property and failure to comply with probation.
Officers responded to a call about the fire in the Charles Street and Yonge Street area shortly after 6 a.m. on Boxing Day.
Police say Wolfe allegedly set a tent and mattress on fire deliberately. He also allegedly threw various items on top of the tent to accelerate the fire.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was pulled from the burning tent and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Wolfe was scheduled to appear in court later Friday morning.
