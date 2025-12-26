Canada News

Snow, freezing rain, and extreme cold make for a wintry Boxing Day across the country

Photo: The Canadian Press Residents of St. John's, N.L., are shown digging out from under about 40 cm of snow on Monday Feb. 10, 2025, after an intense winter storm swept across the eastern part of Newfoundland.

Much of the country is under a weather warning Friday, as extreme cold, strong winds, heavy snow, and even fog and freezing rain are predicted from coast to coast.

Environment Canada has yellow storm warnings up for most areas where messy weather is expected. Yellow warnings mean the weather will most likely be localized and cause minimal damage. In parts of Newfoundland, those warnings have been upgraded to orange, meaning multiple types of severe weather is expected and disruptions could last longer.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, blizzard-like conditions are expected in the Cartwright and Baie Verte areas, with up to 60 centimetres of snow predicted.

Through most of Newfoundland and the east coast of Labrador, strong winds are predicted Friday evening and overnight, with gusts up to 110 kilometres an hour in some areas. The weather service says the combination of strong winds and heavy snow could lead to very poor visibility.

Newfoundland Power is reporting roughly 4,200 customers without power Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada says in the southern part of Newfoundland, the snow could turn to rain Saturday morning.

A mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice is expected across southern Ontario Friday evening.

Environment Canada says some areas north of Toronto could see a mix of ice pellets and snowfall amounts of between five and 12 centimetres.

Further north, areas from Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay are expected to see about 15 centimetres of snow.

Heading out west, Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold in the northern parts of Alberta, British Columbia, and the Yukon.

In the Dawson and Beaver Creek areas, wind chill values of minus 55 should continue throughout Friday and improve in the evening.

The wintry conditions are good news for some, however. In Alberta, the Lake Louise Ski Resort posted on their website that the mountain is “ready to shred” after getting over 55 centimetres of snow in the last week with five more in the forecast for this evening.

The resort says this is the biggest snowfall recorded in December and the “best start of the season in years,” making for good news for all skiers and snowboarders.