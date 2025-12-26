Canada News

Health minister says Canada can't rely on U.S. health institutions anymore

Loss of faith in U.S. health

Photo: The Canadian Press Health Minister Marjorie Michel rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Health Minister Marjorie Michel says she can no longer trust American health agencies as reliable partners.

Michel says Canada is used to looking to the United States as a source of health and scientific information but that has changed since President Donald Trump took over.

An editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in July argued the Trump administration is dismantling the country's public health and research infrastructure.

The administration slashed the budgets of the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, both of which collect and analyze public health data.

More recently an advisory panel chosen by Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently recommended ending routine hepatitis B vaccines for newborns, and is considering changes to the rest of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Michel says Canada is still monitoring what's happening in the U.S. but it needs reliable partners who are looking to science on subjects like vaccines.