Think you know business news? Test your knowledge with this 2025 quiz

Business news 2025 quiz

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

From labour strikes to bankruptcies to tariffs, it was yet another eventful year in Canadian business.

The TSX soared to new heights and deals were made and lost.

How well do you remember 2025? Take this business quiz to see how up-to-speed you are on some of the year's biggest headlines.

—

1. Which defunct retailer revealed it’s planning to relaunch in Canada next year with stores?

A) Future Shop

B) Home Outfitters

C) Bed Bath & Beyond Canada

D) J. Crew

—

2. Which fintech firm secured a banking license this year?

A) Koho

B) Wealthsimple

C) Shopify

D) Questrade

—

3. Which brand revealed a cyber breach this year?

A) Canadian Tire

B) Toys “R” Us

C) Nova Scotia Power

D) all of the above

—

4. What did the CRTC rule in a contentious decision about wholesale internet in June?

A) Only small, independent providers can access fibre networks owned by bigger companies in order to resell internet service to their customers

B) Canada's largest telecoms (Bell, Telus and Rogers) can provide internet service to customers using fibre networks built by their rivals, as long as they are doing so outside their core regions

C) Owners of Canada's fibre internet networks don't have to let any companies resell service using their infrastructure in recognition of how costly it is to build and maintain those networks

D) All companies can resell fibre internet on each other's networks across every region in the country in order to boost competition in the telecom sector

—

5. Who did Prime Minister Mark Carney appoint as his new AI minister this year?

A) Evan Solomon

B) Aidan Gomez

C) François-Philippe Champagne

D) Geoffrey Hinton

—

6. How many times has the federal government tried to order workers back on the job via ministerial directive during a strike or lockout over the past year and a half?

A) Five

B) Two

C) 10

D) Eight

—

7. How many years old was Hudson's Bay when it collapsed under the weight of its debt?

A) 150

B) 300

C) 355

D) 275

—

8. What sector had the best performance on the TSX this year?

A) Basic materials

B) Real estate

C) Energy

D) Tech

—

9. What didn’t happen to Lululemon this year?

A) Made amends with founder Chip Wilson

B) Announced CEO Calvin McDonald is leaving

C) Trademarked "Lululemon dupes" and sued Costco for selling copycats

D) Partnered with the NFL on a new apparel collection

—

10. How many times did the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate in 2025?

A) 1

B) 2

C) 3

D) 4

—

11. Which small lender was NOT sold to another buyer in 2025?

A) Laurentian Bank

B) EQ Bank

C) Canadian Western Bank

D) PC Financial

—

12. In the latest inflation data for November from Statistics Canada, which food item posted the higher year-over-year price increase?

A) Coffee

B) Beef

C) Sugar

D) Eggs

—

13. Which telecommunications company in Canada launched the country's first satellite-to-mobile service for consumers, offering text messaging before later expanding to some app-based voice calls too?

A) Telus

B) Bell Canada

C) Rogers Communications

D) Freedom Mobile

—

14. The federal government announced sweeping changes to Canada Post’s mandate in September to help the postal service restructure its struggling business. Which of the following was not one of the changes Ottawa is allowing the post office to make?

A) Expanding community mailboxes to more households

B) Banning delivery of unaddressed mail

C) Ending a moratorium on closing rural post offices

D) Changing standards for how quickly mail is delivered

—

15. What month did the TSX first close above 30,000 points?

A) April

B) September

C) November

D) June

—

16. Among several M&A battles this year was a protracted one between MEG Energy Corp. and two rival suitors. Cenovus Energy Inc. emerged victorious, but who had the competing bid?

A) Elliott Investment Management

B) Strathcona Resources Ltd.

C) Simpson Oil Ltd.

D) Kimmeridge Energy Management

—

17. As of November, which of these regions had seen more year-to-date sales of residential homes compared with 2024, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association?

A) Montreal

B) Toronto

C) Calgary

D) Vancouver

—

18. What was the name of the tanker carrying the first cargo of liquefied natural gas from the new LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat, B.C.?

A) LNG Harmony

B) Qogir

C) Tanker McTankerface

D) Gaslog Glasgow

—

19. Which of these items was NOT in the memorandum of understanding Alberta and Ottawa signed in November.

A) Federal investment tax credits for carbon capture utilization and sequestration projects

B) Suspension of Clean Electricity Regulations in Alberta

C) Feasibility study on a pipeline connecting Alberta’s oilsands to the port of Churchill, Man.

D) Work together on policies supporting nuclear technology

—

20. Which of these CEOs did not retire/announce their retirement this year?

A) CIBC's Victor Dodig

B) Shopify's Tobias Lütke

B) Cineplex's Ellis Jacob

D) Empire Co.'s Michael Medline

—

21. Which is closest to the highest West Texas Intermediate crude oil price in 2025?

A) US$70 per barrel

B) US$80 per barrel

C) US$105 per barrel

D) US$63 per barrel

———

ANSWER KEY:

1C, 2D, 3D, 4B, 5A, 6D, 7C, 8A, 9A, 10D, 11B, 12A, 13C, 14B, 15B, 16B, 17A, 18D, 19C, 20B, 21B

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2025.