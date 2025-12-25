Canada News

Much of N.L. under winter storm warnings as heavy snow and winds hit the coast

Blizzard hits East Coast

Much of Newfoundland and Labrador is under a winter storm warning with heavy snowfall and strong winds Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday.

Environment Canada is calling for blizzard-like conditions in the Cartwright area along the east coast of Labrador, with up to 50 centimeters of snow expected.

Elsewhere in the province the weather agency says 20 to 35 centimetres of snow could fall along with winds up to 110 kilometres an hour, resulting in poor visibility and blowing snow.

Newfoundland Power is reporting roughly 2,000 customers without electricity across the province, and the St. John the Baptist Basilica in St. John's cancelled its Christmas Day Mass.

Parts of southern Ontario are also under weather warnings, with freezing rain in the Windsor area and parts of the Greater Toronto Area expected starting Friday morning and into the evening.

Environment Canada is also warning about extreme cold and a strong wind chill in northern British Columbia and into the Yukon, with temperatures dropping to -40 degrees in the Dawson area Thursday night and into Friday.