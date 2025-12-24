Canada News

One dead, four injured in serious Toronto collision on Christmas Eve

Christmas collision claims 1

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

One person died and four more were injured in a serious collision in the north end of Toronto on Christmas Eve, police said.

Police said officers responded to reports of a collision in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West just before 2:30 p.m.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Insp. Jon Rose said the collision occurred after the driver in the parking lot lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a business.

He said the vehicle struck three people, one of whom was trapped between the vehicle and the store.

“He was in the business when the vehicle went through the front, and he was standing there and ... was not able to get out of the way of the vehicle that came through the front entrance,” Rose said.

He said first responders “worked diligently” to extract the male victim.

“But very sadly and unfortunately he has succumbed to his injuries and he has been pronounced here on scene,” Rose said.

Police said the two pedestrians including one female were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said the driver remained at the scene and was brought to hospital along with a passenger, both of them with minor injuries.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.