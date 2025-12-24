Canada News

NWT RCMP deny excessive force, racism allegations after suspect suffers frostbite

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

RCMP in the Northwest Territories have issued a response to concerns raised following the Dec. 14 arrest of a wanted suspect, 25-year-old Elias Schiller.

The statement says Schiller was wanted on outstanding warrants when he was stopped by police on the side of Highway 3, near the small community of Behchok.

Police say that after giving a false name and refusing to leave his vehicle, officers were forced to use a conducted energy weapon and pepper spray on Schiller to gain compliance.

Despite the frigid temperature of -30 degrees Celsius, the Mounties say Schiller repeatedly refused to get up from the ground and get into the police vehicle voluntarily, resulting in severe frostbite.

Following the arrest, Dene National Chief George Mackenzie issued a statement accusing the Mounties of excessive force and perpetuating systemic racism.

In the media release, the Yellowknife RCMP refuted the allegations made by the National Chief and invited him to meet in order to review available evidence, such as body-worn camera footage, and to establish a better framework for communication to avoid future misunderstandings.