One person dead after shooting near U of T Scarborough campus

An investigation is underway after one person died in a shooting near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto Police Service says officers responded to a call about a person with serious injuries in the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say upon arrival police found an individual with a gunshot wound who later died.

They say the homicide unit has been notified.

In an alert posted on the social media platform X, the university confirms the reports of a shooting in the Highland Creek Valley at the school, saying the police are at the scene.

“If you are in a UTSC building, please continue to stay where you are. If you are outdoors near the site, leave the area immediately or seek safe shelter,” the alert said.

"Further instructions will be available as soon as possible. Avoid the Valley until further notice."