Nova Scotia RCMP say Ontario man now facing sex-related charges involving 30 youths

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A two-year investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP has led to more charges against an Ontario man for sexual offences involving 30 young alleged victims.

The Mounties in West Hants, N.S., say that in November 2022 they received a complaint regarding a youth who they say received sexually explicit material from an unknown person through social media.

Investigators allege the source of the material was eventually traced to a 29-year-old man in Woodstock, Ont.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Woodstock where officers seized electronic devices and took them to Nova Scotia for examination.

On Sept. 3, the Mounties confirmed the accused had been arrested in Ontario the month before and was later formally charged in Nova Scotia with luring a child, indecent communications and transmitting sexually explicit material to a child.

Earlier today, the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a statement saying the Ontario man is now facing more than 40 sexual offences, including 30 charges of luring a child and two counts of making child pornography.

“This extensive investigation …. involved many units and agencies working toward a common goal of identifying victims and ensuring all appropriate charges would be laid,” Nova Scotia RCMP Staff Sgt. Ed Nugent said in a statement.

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Kentville, N.S., on Jan. 6.

While the police investigation is continuing, the Mounties say they do not expect to file more charges.