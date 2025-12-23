Canada News

CP NewsAlert: Ontario lawyer arrested in Ryan Wedding case granted bail

Photo: The Canadian Press Deepak Paradkar in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

An Ontario lawyer accused of playing a key role in an international drug smuggling network has been granted bail ahead of his extradition hearing.

Deepak Paradkar, 62, is one of several Canadians arrested last month for extradition to the U.S. as part of an FBI investigation targeting the former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, now accused of leading a violent criminal organization.

It's alleged the Thornhill, Ont., lawyer advised Wedding on the murder of a federal witness, introduced the former athlete to drug traffickers who moved product through North America and directed intelligence gathering after drugs were seized by law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors argued Paradkar has "extraordinary" incentive to flee if released on bail as he faces multiple life sentences if found guilty in the U.S.

His defence lawyer, meanwhile, argued Paradkar has no ties to any other country and put his family's finances on the line to support his release.

Paradkar proposed to place himself under a number of conditions if granted bail, including 24/7 house arrest, GPS monitoring and no access to electronic devices unless in the presence of his sureties.