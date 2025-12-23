Canada News

Yukon power grid under 'significant' strain as deep freeze grips Western Canada

Deep freeze hits the north

A deep freeze affecting much of Western Canada has one northern territory urging its residents to limit their power use.

Cold warnings from Environment Canada are in effect for the northernmost parts of Manitoba, as well as most of Saskatchewan and Alberta — forecasting chills in some areas between -45 and -50 C.

Further north, areas of the Northwest Territories, such as Fort Simpson, are predicting similar conditions to last until late Wednesday.

Intense cold is also impacting most of the Yukon, where Energy Minister Ted Laking is telling residents to conserve electricity.

He says the grid is under significant strain and over the last couple of weeks has broken all-time records for peak demand.

Laking says due to equipment failures across the territory, people should be prepared with emergency kits in the event of a rolling blackout.

“In the meantime, I ask for your continued patience and help by reducing electricity use during peak hours when possible," Laking said in a statement Monday. "These small actions ease pressure on the grid and help us avoid worse outcomes."