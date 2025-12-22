Canada News
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect after woman found dead in Toronto: police
Toronto police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in the city's west end over the weekend.
Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana.
They say she was reported missing Friday night and found dead Saturday morning inside a residence in the area of Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West.
Police say the 32-year-old suspect in the case is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
They say the victim and the suspect knew each other but did not provide any other details.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.
