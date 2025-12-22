Canada News

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect after woman found dead in Toronto: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in the city's west end over the weekend.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana.

They say she was reported missing Friday night and found dead Saturday morning inside a residence in the area of Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West.

Police say the 32-year-old suspect in the case is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

They say the victim and the suspect knew each other but did not provide any other details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.