U.S. trips to Canada rise in October for first time in eight months: StatCan

U.S. trips to Canada rose

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada says the number of trips to Canada by U.S. residents in October rose compared with a year earlier for the first time in eight months.

The agency says U.S.-resident trips to Canada totalled 1,814,406 in October, up three per cent compared with 1,760,987 the same month last year.

The increase came as the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in October totalled 2,336,872, down 26.3 per cent from 3,170,986 a year ago as Canadians continued to shun travel to the U.S.

The number of trips to Canada by overseas residents in October totalled 548,992, up 11.7 per cent from 491,296 a year ago.

Arrivals from Europe rose 10.5 per cent compared with year ago, while arrivals from Asia gained 14.9 per cent.

Canadian residents returning from overseas totalled 998,197 in October, up from 914,950 in October 2024.