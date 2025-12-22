Canada News

Dallas Brodie reinstated as leader of OneBC party after abrupt removal this month

Brodie rejoins OneBC

Photo: Darryl Dyck Dallas Brodie attends a campaign stop with Conservative Leader John Rustad, not seen, in Vancouver, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

British Columbia legislator Dallas Brodie, who earlier this month was removed as leader of the OneBC party, says she has been reinstated.

Brodie says on social media she has regained control of the party after negotiations following what she is describing as a "difficult 10 days."

The party itself acknowledged Brodie's return in a brief social media post, saying it is "back to work."

The former lawyer and broadcaster has said the brief split happened after colleagues tried to stop her from firing a caucus staffer whose views on Jewish people were "disgusting" and antisemitic.

Tara Armstrong, the party's only other elected member in the B.C. Legislature, had said she lost confidence in Brodie's leadership.

OneBC was formed this year after Armstrong and Brodie split from the B.C. Conservatives.